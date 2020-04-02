Car wash trespasser ‘looking for broom’

WASH DOWN: Joshua White was looking for a broom when he caused damage at a car wash.

WASH DOWN: Joshua White was looking for a broom when he caused damage at a car wash.

A MAN who a court heard was loitering at a car wash has been fined for trespass and causing damage.

The court heard Joshua White broke a door lock in his search for a broom to clean his car.

The offender was tracked in a security alert, leading police straight to the scene.

Joshua Adam White, 35, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to trespass at Redbank Plains on May 7 2019; and causing wilful damage.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court there had been no reason for White to be in that area of the business.

He said security footage showed a male standing next to a shed.

A door lock was damaged and the man went inside and used a torch to look around.

White was observed walking back to his vehicle, which was parked in one of the car wash bays.

Sgt Caldwell said the business owner watched on his mobile phone when a motion sensor was triggered.

Police went to the car wash and spoke to White.

He was not spoken to again by police until February this year at his Forest Lake home, where he denied causing any damage.

"He said he was there searching for a broom to assist in the washing of his car," Sgt Caldwell said.

"So he broke in to look for a broom?" Magistrate David Shepherd asked.

"He forced the lock. He instructs it could have been repaired," Sgt Caldwell said.

Mr Shepherd said White had a five-page criminal history that included acts of dishonesty.

"Your history does you no service, with regular appearances in court since 2014 for dishonesty offences, entering premises, and receiving stolen property," Mr Shepherd said.

"It is a consistent tale of offending. Going into people's properties, vehicles, premises and taking something that does not belong to you."

He noted that White was sentenced to a 10-month jail term, served as an intensive corrections order, in 2018 for fraud and entering premises offences.

"It is clear from your history that you fail to understand. You simply must understand you cannot help yourself to other people's property," Mr Shepherd said.

White was convicted and sentenced to one month in jail, suspended for a period of nine months.

The damage to a door lock caused when Joshua White was looking for a broom to clean his car, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

The offender seen in a security alert.

Joshua Adam White, 35, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to trespass by remaining in a place of business at Redbank Plains on May 7 2019; and causing wilful damage at the car wash business.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said there had been no reason for White to be in that area of the business.

He said security footage shows a male standing next to a shed.

A door lock was damaged and the male went inside the shed and used a torch to look around.

He is then seen to walk back to his car in a car wash bay.

Sgt Caldwell said the business owner watched on his mobile phone when a motion sensor was alerted.

Police went to the car wash and spoke to White.

But he was not spoken to again by police until February this year at his Forest Lake home and denied causing any damage.

"Says he was there searching for a broom to assist in the washing of his car," Sgt Caldwell said.

"So he broke in to look for a broom," magistrate David Shepherd queried.

"He forced the lock. He instructs it could have been repaired," said Sgt Caldwell.

Mr Shepherd said White has a five page criminal history that included acts of dishonesty.

"Your history does you no service with regular appearances in court since 2014 for dishonesty offences, entering premises, receiving stolen property," Mr Shepherd said.

"It is a consistent tale of offending. Going into people's properties, vehicles, premises and taking something that does not belong to you."

He noted that White was sentenced to a 10 month jail term, served as an Intensive Corrections order in 2018 for fraud and entering premises offences.

"It is clear from your history that you fail to understand. You simply must understand you cannot help yourself to other people's property."

White was convicted and sentenced to one month jail, suspended for nine months.