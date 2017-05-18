Car vandalism on rise, says RACQ

You can reduce your risk by parking in a well-lit carport or secure garage

THE RACQ is urging car owners to keep a look out for their pride and joy following a significant increase in incidents of vehicle vandalism.

The motoring body registered a 10% increase in claims for intentional damage like slashed tyres, keyed cars and rocks through windows in the past 12 months.

Spokesperson Renee Smith said it was a worrying trend.

"It's a big concern to motorists that we've seen these types of claims jump from 690 in 2015, to more than 780 last year," Ms Smith said.

"There has also been a significant number of claims for footprints and dents on car roofs and bonnets, but also some quite unusual claims like sugar being put into fuel pumps and even cars being painted a new colour.

"Unfortunately the perpetrators are often not found, although we've heard of a few cases of revenge attacks by scorned ex-lovers!"

Southport was named the worst for car vandalism, with Toowoomba also featuring in the top three, after Bundaberg.

The top 10 suburbs for malicious damage claims from 2014-2016: