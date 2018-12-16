Menu
Police at the scene in Altona where the car drove off a bridge. Picture: Alanah Frost
News

Two die after luxury hire car plunge

by Alanah Frost
16th Dec 2018 7:15 AM

TWO men, believed to be aged in their 20s, have been killed after their luxury hire car plunged off an overpass and into wetlands in Melbourneâ€™s west.

The Mercedes wagon was travelling toward Geelong on the Western Ring Rd in Altona North when it veered off the road, near the Princes Fwy off-ramp, about 8.45pm on Saturday.

It is understood the car crashed through a barrier, careened down a hill and plunged into wetlands.

Emergency services at the scene in Altona. Picture: Alanah Frost
The car which crashed into the wetlands.
The vehicle was submerged for hours as emergency crews, including police divers and SES personnel, worked to pull it out.

Inspector Adrian Healy told the Herald Sun a police officer and paramedic jumped into the water and went out to the car about 9.15pm, but the water was too murky and the door of the vehicle was jammed shut.

He said it was possible speed may have been a factor in the crash. The victims had not been identified in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A tow truck pulled the car from the water just before midnight.

 

 

alanah.frost@news.com.au

