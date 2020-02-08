Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
News

Lanes blocked after caravan flips on motorway

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
8th Feb 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.40pm: TWO people have been assessed for injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway.

Initial reports suggest a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side about 1.20pm, blocking two lanes of the motorway near the Progress Rd exit, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has since said only the caravan had flipped, not the vehicle.

"It seems very lucky," the spokesperson said.

The patients were assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospitalisation.

Initial: Emergency services are on scene and traffic is building westbound on the Ipswich Motorway after a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said reports a single-vehicle crash had taken place just before the Progress Rd exit came in about 1.20pm.

Initial reports suggest the two right-hand lanes are currently blocked while police, ambulance and fire crews attend the incident.

crash single-vehicle crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        premium_icon New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        News The new store is 100sq m larger and features 23 racks full of clothing

        Traffic delays continue after burst sewerage main

        premium_icon Traffic delays continue after burst sewerage main

        Environment Centenary Highway traffic chaos to carry on due to road repairs

        Time’s up for residents on copper

        premium_icon Time’s up for residents on copper

        News Here’s a list of the suburbs in Ipswich at risk of phone and internet disconnection...

        Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        premium_icon Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        News Radiology company opens new clinic in fast growing suburb