Lanes blocked after caravan flips on motorway

A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.

UPDATE 2.40pm: TWO people have been assessed for injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway.

Initial reports suggest a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side about 1.20pm, blocking two lanes of the motorway near the Progress Rd exit, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has since said only the caravan had flipped, not the vehicle.

"It seems very lucky," the spokesperson said.

The patients were assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospitalisation.

Initial: Emergency services are on scene and traffic is building westbound on the Ipswich Motorway after a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said reports a single-vehicle crash had taken place just before the Progress Rd exit came in about 1.20pm.

Ipswich Motorway, Wacol. Single vehicle Crash - Lane or lanes reduced, Westbound towards Ipswich. https://t.co/oVyuMqEiLj — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) February 8, 2020

Initial reports suggest the two right-hand lanes are currently blocked while police, ambulance and fire crews attend the incident.