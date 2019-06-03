Menu
TURNOVER: One of the vehicles found tipped over on Robertson Rd on Sunday morning. INSET: A second vehicle found on nearby Russell St.
Car-tippers leave trail of destruction on suburban streets

Andrew Korner
3rd Jun 2019 4:37 PM
IPSWICH police are investigating after two vehicles parked in suburban streets were tipped onto their side in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Residents began reporting the incidents on Facebook on Sunday after waking to find the damage.

At least one of the vehicles was reportedly written-off as a result of the damage caused.

Police were yesterday unsure of how many offenders might have been involved, but suspected that the cars were tipped manually in the early hours of Sunday morning while most Ipswich residents were asleep.

The QT has seen photographs of vehicles tipped over on Roberston Rd near the intersection of South Station Rd and at Russell St, Silkstone, which is just a short distance around the corner.

It is understood that there was no footage available of the damage taking place.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

