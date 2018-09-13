Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car thieves toss spare wheel, brick at chasing police

Ross Irby
by
13th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARSONISTS Trinity Atkinson and Tyson Murphy-McKey will spend Christmas in jail after being convicted of setting fire to a stolen car.

The pair was arrested on January 19 after a stolen Commodore they were riding in struck a pole and crashed into a garden bed in North Ipswich.

An Ipswich court this week heard that while trying to flee, the thieves threw a spare wheel, a brick and other objects at a pursuing police car.

Atkinson will also serve time for his violent attack on a youth in an Ipswich police cell just days after committing the arson.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court, Tyson George Murphy-McKey, 23, from Augustine Heights, and Trinity Richard Atkinson, 25, from Blackstone, both pleaded guilty to arson of a Holden Commodore ute at Swanbank on January 18.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to a 17-year-old youth at the Ipswich watch-house on January 22.

He also admitted to 21 other offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; assault, enter premises by break; five counts of wilful damage; five counts of stealing; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; drug driving; two counts of disqualified driving; and wilful damage of police property.

One stealing charge involved his brazen theft of a $1500 diamond ring from a jewellery shop. A wilful damage charge related to Atkinson using scissors to slash a tyre on his former girlfriend's car.

The court heard Murphy-McKey had previously been dealt with by a lower court after he pleaded guilty to a series of related charges that included dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; stealing; assault/obstruct a police officer; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Atkinson had an appalling criminal history, with 12 convictions for burglary or entering premises; six for wilful damage; five for unlawful use of motor vehicles; and three for dangerous operation of motor vehicles.

He said Murphy-McKey had six prior stealing offences; three for entering premises to steal; two for fraud; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by a substance; two for unlicensed driving; and failing to stop for police.

Mr Wilkins said a Holden Commodore ute was stolen from Burleigh Heads, about 8am on January 18. Later that day, Murphy-McKey used a phone to film Atkinson doing burnouts in the car at Swanbank.

They later set fire to it.

A witness saw the ute and a silver car being driven into the bush area, then saw smoke.

Mr Wilkins said police later sighted a silver Commodore and a protracted pursuit began with items including the wheel, a brick, Sony digital camera, parts from the car, an iPhone and sunglasses all thrown from the car. The spare wheel struck the police car.

The offenders also side-swiped two cars.

Police found methylamphetamine in the damaged car.

The Crown showed CCTV footage of a violent assault by Atkinson on a 17-year-old in the police cell.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced Murphy-McKey to three years and four months' jail for the arson. He set an eligibility date of March 14, 2019, to begin his application for parole release.

"Just a senseless crime done at a time when you did a whole raft of offences that have been dealt with by the Magistrates Court," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Atkinson to four years and five months' jail for the arson; 18 months' jail for his assault causing bodily harm to the youth; and to lesser jail terms on the other offences. Atkinson will be eligible to apply for parole on May 14, 2019. He received two licence disqualifications of two years each.

arson assault dangerous driving drug driving ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Inside story of Jones-Wagner feud

    premium_icon Inside story of Jones-Wagner feud

    News THE genesis of broadcaster Alan Jones’ ‘campaign of vilification’ against the Wagners had nothing to do with the 2011 Grantham floods. Here’s how the feud unfolded.

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:16 AM
    CUTE: Where you can meet three baby goats these holidays

    premium_icon CUTE: Where you can meet three baby goats these holidays

    Whats On Sheep, goats, alpacas, chickens and geese run, peck and mix freely

    Minster responds to Ipswich veterans' fight for recognition

    premium_icon Minster responds to Ipswich veterans' fight for recognition

    Community Rifle Company Butterworth tasked to protect RAAF assets

    'Worse than a tip': Neighbours gag at home's foul smell

    premium_icon 'Worse than a tip': Neighbours gag at home's foul smell

    Environment Mouldy mattresses, clothing and furniture litter the Ipswich yard

    Local Partners