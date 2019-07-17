Menu
Crime

Six vehicles stolen in three-day crime spree

Greg Osborn
by
17th Jul 2019 1:58 PM
CAR thieves outdid themselves over the weekend stealing a tractor, a trailer, a motorcycle and three vehicles.

The crime spree began on Friday with a white Honda motorcycle, registration 041LL, a homemade trailer and a white Holden Commodore sedan (516YCV) all reported missing.

On Saturday there were two more thefts - a silver hatchback Holden Astra (351XNR) and a silver station wagon Mitsubishi Challenger (944GNM) were also stolen.

And on Sunday an orange Fiat 615 tractor was taken.

Ipswich Queensland Times

