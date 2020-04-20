Menu
Police pursuit, Maroochydore
Crime

Car thieves evade police in chase through Coast streets

Ashley Carter
20th Apr 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
UPDATE 10am: TWO "crazy" high speed police chases through Maroochydore have entertained bored residents in lockdown through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last night, police were filmed in pursuit of a stolen car along Aerodrome Rd but failed to make an arrest.

Eight days earlier on the same street, a juvenile was detained after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Kuluin.

One resident, who had only moved into his Maroochydore corner unit 10 days ago, said the action was much more fast paced than the canals of Mooloolaba he moved from.

He was able to film both incidents from his balcony.

"It has been a bit crazy," he said.

"We only moved in 10 days ago and there's been two police chases. There's a lot going on."

Speaking about the second car chase, he said he was able to film the failed attempts by police to deploy the tyre deflation devices.

He said he and his wife had barely had time to meet the neighbours but had "no regrets" about the move.  

INITIAL: POLICE are still searching for the car thieves who led them on a pursuit through Maroochydore streets yesterday afternoon.

Maroochydore Sergeant Darren Nolan said officers noticed the stolen car about 4.50pm and pursued it through traffic along Fourth Ave before the driver evaded police.

A witness said the car was a blue Hyundai i30, but a police spokesman said the incident involved a Kia Rio.

No arrests have been made and the offenders have not been caught. The police spokesman said the car was linked to a number of property crime offences.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

