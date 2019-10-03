Car thief takes the bolt after police came knocking

The man spotted fled into bushland when police came knocking.

AN IPSWICH man spotted with a stolen black Mazda parked at his home fled into bushland when police came knocking.

Police said the car was stolen from a house at Sinnamon Park on September 9.

Peter John Boyle, 27, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and driving when licence disqualified by court order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Springfield police on patrol saw the car on September 10 parked in the driveway of a house at Redbank Plains.

A man later identified as Boyle was seen to jump over a backyard fence and run into bushland.

The police dog squad was called in and Boyle was quickly tracked down and arrested.

Sen-Const Shelton said Boyle told officers he went to Bundamba the night before and met up with some associates.

Boyle said he asked to borrow a car from a person who he had met only that night.

"He says the man was wearing gloves and did suspect that it might be stolen,” Sen-Const Shelton said.

"He drove it to the Redbank Plains house. He says he lost the keys in the bushland while running away.”

A police check revealed Boyle's licence was disqualified by court order for two years from January 11.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Boyle was returned to custody on September 10 after his parole on other charges was suspended. It will end in July 2020.

Mr Fairclough said Boyle had gone to a rehabilitation centre five weeks after being released from jail but had to pay rent a week ahead, prompting him to leave.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Boyle to nine months' jail. He will be eligible to begin his application for parole on December 1.

His driver's licence was disqualified for 30 months.