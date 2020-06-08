Car thief ‘repents’ after cleaning out mini bar

A CAR thief fled a motel leaving a $270 unpaid bill for his room and the contents of the mini bar.

After regretting his actions, Patrick Wilson later went back and repaid his debt.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link, Patrick John Wilson, 41, pleaded guilty to 30 charges including dangerous driving; two counts of unlawful use of stolen cars; driving when drug positive; driving when disqualified; evading police; three counts of entering motor vehicles to steal; possession of dangerous drugs; leaving McNevins Warwick Motel without paying; five counts of stealing; unlawful possession of weapons; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; wilful damage; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); and failing to appear at court.

The offences occurred between September 14 and November 4 last year. Since his arrest Wilson had spent 206 days in custody prior to sentence.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Chris O’Neill said Wilson had significant criminal history in NSW and the crime spree he committed in southeast Queensland began on the other side of the border in August.

Sgt O’Neill said Wilson was spotted by police on November 4, driving a vehicle that had been stolen from a car yard.

The court heard he sped away from officers and drove dangerously to avoid arrest.

Police first came across Wilson in Biggera Waters just after midnight on September 17. He was in a Toyota Yaris parked at a closed service station.

A bum bag held white crystal and a used syringe, and there was a fresh needle mark on his left arm. A clip seal bag held the drug ice, the court was told.

In September cars owned by guests staying at the Vibe Hotel in Surfers Paradise were broken into and items were stolen, including a New Zealand passport, Nike sneakers, a Costco card, a boxed set of soup bowls, and a pasta maker.

Wilson was in a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander on October 20 when arrested by police on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony. The Mitsubishi Outlander had been stolen from Cannon Hill and fitted with false rego plates stolen from a Subaru dealership.

Wilson tested positive to drugs, and both he and the stolen vehicle were taken to Warwick police station.

A search of the Mitsubishi located a 12-gauge shotgun, taser, and shotgun shells, the court hear.

Wilson had previously fled a Warwick motel without paying $140 for his motel room, his $45 breakfast bill, and also cleaned out $91 worth of alcohol from its minibar.

Facts before the court revealed a group of four males were filmed at Capalaba Car World in October when keys to a Lexus and other cars were stolen.

A Mercedes ML 350 was reversed out though a locked gate which was smashed.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that when arrested Wilson was in possession of stolen items including a New Zealand passport and drivers licenses, and with a meat clever, taser and shotgun shells.

He also stole $240 groceries from IGA at Boonah, and did four fuel drive-offs at Dinmore, Coomera, Tingalpa, and Surfers Paradise.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 months jail with an additional one month for failing attend court. He received three licence disqualifications of two years, 18 months, and six months.