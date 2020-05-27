Car thief on ‘weed and ice’

A CAR thief with seven prior convictions for unlawful use of stolen cars, received a 15-month jail sentence after police used road spikes to stop him fleeing in a stolen Range Rover.

Two tyres of the Range Rover Evoque were shredded before police were finally able to stop and arrest the offender Keegan Samuel McLennan late on Boxing Day.

But with nearly five months now spent in jail he received immediate parole when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

McLennan, 23, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Bundamba on December 26, 2019; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; two counts of receiving tainted property on December 26; driving when drug positive; speeding; failing to keep left; and two counts of failing to stop/evade police.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said McLennan had since spent 148 days (five months) held in custody since his Boxing Day offences and had a relevant history with seven previous convictions for unlawful use or possession of stolen cars; one for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in 2015 where he was fined $2500; and one for failing to stop for police in 2017 and fined $6000.

In 2018 McLennan was convicted of two charges of unlawful use of stolen vehicles and sentenced to nine months jail – suspended for 18 months as he’d served two months.

Mr Scott said McLennan had recently been sentenced by the District Court to a 4 ½ year term, suspended for five years, when convicted of charges of robbery, and unlawful supply of dangerous drugs and weapons.

Because he breached that sentence with the new convictions he must go back before the District Court.

Mr Scott said on December 26 detected McLennan in Bundamba speeding at 98km/h in a 60km zone in the stolen Range Rover.

He did not pull over and police pursued him.

The Range Rover was driven through a red light and McLennan also drove it along a footpath in a dead-end street at North Booval.

After the road stingers on Dinmore Road deflated the tyres it finally came to a came to stop at 5.30pm. McLennan fled on foot but was arrested.

He told police he’d used “ice and weed” on Christmas night.

The Range Rover had been reported stolen from Bardon.

When stopped it had false registration plates stolen from another Range Rover in Eastern Heights.

Police sought a 15-month jail sentence, with immediate parole because of the five months (one-third) already spent in jail.

Defence lawyer Andrew Wallace conceded a 12 to 15 month sentence was appropriate, saying McLennan had a drug problem with methylamphetamine and had completed a drug program while in jail.

“It was really stupid behaviour and he is remorseful for it,” Mr Wallace said.

He said that his time jail had been more onerous because COVID-19 restrictions meant McLennan was unable to receive family visits.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said it was concerning conduct with McLennan’s criminal history for man of 23 “quite alarming”.

He was sentenced to 15 months jail with lesser jail terms for other offences. And disqualified from driving for two years – with additional disqualification periods of six months and three months.