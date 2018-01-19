WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

UPDATE: Four people have fled the scene of a high speed crash involving a stolen luxury four-wheel-drive.
A nearby resident said the four-wheel-drive flipped onto its roof and skidded up to 50m after hitting an innocent motorist at Brassall about 9.55am.
Video footage of the crash shows four people inside the reported stolen car taking off on foot, sparking a police search.
Donna Caesar said the crash happened at the notorious intersection of Vogel Rd and Haig St, where she had seen several bad crashes recently.
"The little green car was going west on Haig St and this stolen car has smashed into the front of it," Mrs Caesar said.
DEVELOPING: A reportedly stolen car has been involved in an accident in Brassall, Ipswich this morning, leaving the vehicle on it's roof. It's believed the occupants of the flipped car fled the scene. More details to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/7iMEVbJHAo— Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) January 19, 2018
"The impact spun the green car around 90 degrees. The four-wheel-drive flipped onto its roof and then skidded the length of about three front yards."
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.