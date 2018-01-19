Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.
A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning. contributed
Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE: Four people have fled the scene of a high speed crash involving a stolen luxury four-wheel-drive.

A nearby resident said the four-wheel-drive flipped onto its roof and skidded up to 50m after hitting an innocent motorist at Brassall about 9.55am.

Video footage of the crash shows four people inside the reported stolen car taking off on foot, sparking a police search.

Donna Caesar said the crash happened at the notorious intersection of Vogel Rd and Haig St, where she had seen several bad crashes recently.

"The little green car was going west on Haig St and this stolen car has smashed into the front of it," Mrs Caesar said.

"The impact spun the green car around 90 degrees. The four-wheel-drive flipped onto its roof and then skidded the length of about three front yards."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.
A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning. contributed

Related Items

Topics:  brassall editors picks ipswich crime traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with allegedly stolen car

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with allegedly stolen car

"Our car is written off and it has put her in hospital."

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

Dogs evacuated from AWLQ vet clinic on Tiger Street after a shed fire next door on Friday.

The three metre square structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm

Plastic surgeon reveals Ipswich's most in demand nips, tucks

UNDER KNIFE: Plastic surgeon Dr David Sharp has been nipping and tucking Ipswich patients for two years.

Hint: It's not boob jobs

New dog park receives official name

Greater Springfield's exciting new dog park has just been approved and named.

Australia's first ever shopping centre-based dog park to open soon

Local Partners