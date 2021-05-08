Menu
Trent Nielsen pleaded guilty to stealing and drug charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Crime

Car thief could serve jail time after break and enter

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@news.com.au
8th May 2021 10:30 AM
A LOCKYER Valley man at risk of serving jail time after he pleaded guilty to a series of offences including entering a dwelling to steal, will have to wait some weeks for his case to be finalised.

The offender Trent Nielsen appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, where he copped criticism for his late arrival.

Trent Anthony Nielsen, 33, from Hatton Vale, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling at Blacksoil and stealing tools and a computer on April 12 last year; stealing a car at Blacksoil between April 12 and 15; unlawful possession of a bicycle suspected of being stolen at Hatton Vale on May 12; two charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Raceview on May 3, 2020; and four charges of breaching his bail conditions.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told Nielsen, because of the demands on court including a list of sentence matters that day, his sentence would be adjourned to June 29.

Nielsen’s bail was continued.

hatton vale ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

