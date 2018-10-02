Car theft duo faces lengthy jail terms

AN elderly woman whose BMW was stolen after she was terrorised by two armed thugs on ice can sleep easier knowing both criminals are behind bars.

Convicted and sentenced over a jail riot at Gatton's new Spring Creek facility, Jett Lion Dieudonne was also sentenced in the District Court at Ipswich for his role in two nasty car jackings where guns were used.

His mate in the violent spree - Ben Andrew Goreng, 24, was sentenced in Brisbane District Court to 15 years jail in September for his violent offending.

The two car thefts were committed at Upper Coomera and Carrara.

Dieudonne, pleaded guilty to charges including robbery with violence when armed and in company; enter dwelling with intent at night when armed and in company/damage property; armed robbery in company; enter dwelling with intent at night when armed; and five counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the car thefts followed home invasions on October 27 and 28, 2016.

Mr Wilkins said Dieudonne was armed with a rifle and entered the Upper Coomera house with Goreng.

A shot was fired and hit the front door and the glass window fragments struck the male resident in his back.

Both entered the house and a second gun shot was fired.

A rifle was pointed at the 42-year-old man, and his wife gave them the key to her Kia Sportage.

At 2am Dieudonne and Goreng crashed the stolen Kia into a pole at Carrara.

Mr Wilkins said that when a good Samaritan stopped at the crash scene Goreng pointed a gun at him.

They ran to a nearby house, rang the doorbell, smashed a door panel and entered the house of a 69-year old woman.

Both held guns and Dieudonne demanded the woman's car keys.

Goreng pushed her onto the floor and her BMW was stolen. The black BMW X5 was later found abandoned in the Numinbah Valley.

Mr Wilkins said Dieudonne was arrested on October 28 but Goreng remained at large for two months.

Goring was sentenced to 15 years jail and can make a parole application after he serves five years.

Judge Horneman-Wren said facts state Dieudonne pointed a rifle at the man, threatening to shoot him, and saying "hurry the f**k up”.

He said the offences had been brazen, and he'd also stolen a van and the registration plates from three motor vehicles.

"It was a terrifying event for a woman aged 69 in her own home late at night to be confronted by two armed thugs like you,” he said.

"The other couple had been subjected to violence in their homeland in South Africa.”

Dieudonne was sentenced to 7 ½ years jail and must serve 2 ½ years before being eligible to apply for parole in late February 2019.

The $15,800 was forfeited.