Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
News

Car stuck in middle of M1 after crash

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is slow moving on the M1 after two cars collided in the city's south.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes near exit 93 in Currumbin just before 8.30am.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was injured.

It was understood one of the cars blocked traffic because it was stuck "on the middle of the road" for some time.

Police are at the scene.

Traffic is heavy travelling north from Tugun up to Merrimac and from Coomera down to Molendinar.

More to come.

More Stories

crash m1 traffic delays

Top Stories

    'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    premium_icon 'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    Politics Paul Pisasale was found guilty of extortion after 13 years as the region's high-flying mayor.

    • 25th Jul 2019 8:51 AM
    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    News Paramedics assessed three people overnight.

    Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    premium_icon Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    Books Understanding key to enjoying cultural differences.