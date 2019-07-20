Menu
APPEAL: Police are appealing for information regarding a car stolen with a child still inside. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Car stolen with child and puppy still inside

liana walker
by
20th Jul 2019 2:24 PM
POLICE have launched an investigation after a vehicle was stolen with a four-year-old boy and a puppy inside at a car park in Gladstone last night.

Just after 10pm, the car was stolen while the owners were locking up a Dawson Road sports complex.

The car was turned on and contained the boy who was sitting on the back seat along with his eight-week-old puppy.

The driver picked up a female passenger before the boy was dropped off alone at a fast-food restaurant on Glenlyon Road at 10.15pm.

Police located the vehicle abandoned with the puppy still inside on Matsen Crescent just after 1am.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer

