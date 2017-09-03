Car stolen from Richlands crashed in Polair pursuit

A CAR stolen from Richlands was at the centre of a police chase which ended on Brisbane's northside last night.

A man has been arrested following the incident which unfolded just after 9pm Saturday night.

Police were alerted by reports of a Mazda CX5 allegedly driving erratically on the Houghton Hwy at Redcliffe.

Polair was called to keep track of the stolen car after police had attempted an intercept, but the driver allegedly evaded officers.

Polair 2 followed the car until police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device at Deagon.

It will be alleged the driver continued travelling in the vehicle with its front two tyres deflated and rims damaged before losing control and crashing into a tree on Gympie Rd at Carseldine.

A short time later, a 25-year-old Redcliffe man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A male Senior Constable sustained minor injuries during the incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

The Mazda was stolen from a Richlands address on Saturday.

Investigations are continuing.

