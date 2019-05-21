Car smashes through window at popular shop

WAYNE'S WINDOW: Natalie McKay came out of a Laidley shop to discover a car had driven into the window of Wayne's World.

WAYNE'S WINDOW: Natalie McKay came out of a Laidley shop to discover a car had driven into the window of Wayne's World. Contributed

BYSTANDERS were shocked to witness a car crash into the window of a Laidley shop this morning.

A woman in her 70s was transported to the Ipswich hospital after she drove her car through the window of a shop front on Patrick Street at about 10.40am.

Wayne's World shop assistant Shannon Smith was working in the back corner of the shop when he heard what sounded like a big bang.

"It sounded like one of the aisles had fallen down," Mr Smith said.

WAYNE'S WINDOW: Natalie McKay came out of a Laidley shop to discover a car had driven into the window of Wayne's World. Contributed

"So I went to make sure nobody was hurt."

He said he saw a car halfway through the window and jumped into the car to check on the driver.

"I put the car into park and (the driver) seemed really shocked about the whole incident occurring," he said.

"I tried to make sure nobody was hurt. She was close to running a pedestrian over."

He said the shop had stayed open but staff were directing customers away from the affected area.

"The window's not that bad; we're just cleaning up the area and keeping the customers away from that side of the shop," he said.

"Everyone was lucky there were no major injuries."

After browsing a nearby op shop, Natalie McKay returned to her car, which she had parked on Patrick Street, to discover a vehicle had crashed through the window of Wayne's World.

"I didn't witness it, I was in one of the retail shops and I came out walking down the other side of the street to Wayne's World," Ms McKay said.

"I noticed the fire service was there, a police car and ambulance."

Ms McKay said she considered Patrick Street to be the main thoroughfare of the town.

"We have a lot of elderly folk in the community and on that side we have the doctor's surgery, the newsagency and the pathology clinic," she said.

"If anything, it's the side of the road where elderly people and families are using the pedestrian area. That lady is extremely lucky she has not hurt someone or killed someone."