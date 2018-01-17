Car hangs perilously above train tracks

A woman in her sixties crashed her car through a wall, leaving her vehicle hanging precariously over the railway line at Sefton station. Pictures: 9 News

HOW'S this for a wrong turn?

A car has ended up embedded in a wall and dangling precariously above a busy railway line when the driver left the road in a big way.

At about 11am on Wednesday morning, the driver of a Toyota hatchback was driving down Wellington Road in Sefton, western Sydney.

She had a lucky escape when the car the careered through a concrete barrier, dividing the road from the T3 Bankstown line - one of Sydney's busiest commuter routes.

Passengers waiting for trains found themselves opposite the mangled motor, reported Nine News.

Emergency services were called but the driver, aged in her 60s, made her own way out of the vehicle. NSW Police said she didn't suffer any significant injuries.

Some trains were disrupted by are now running to a normal service.