DAMAGE DONE: Travayne Masso had a broken wrist but still smashed a car windscreen with a brick. Ross Irby
Car smashed as injured visitor demands man fight his brother

Ross Irby
2nd Aug 2019 12:55 AM
A BROKEN wrist didn't stop Travayne Masso causing havoc when he arrived at a house demanding a man come out and fight his brother.

When the man refused the invitation, Masso grabbed a brick and smashed the windscreen and side window of a car parked in the driveway, an Ipswich court this week heard.

The dispute was said to have been over a carton of beer.

Fronting Ipswich Magistrates Court, Travayne Masso, 28, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Roma St at North Booval on February 18; and committing public nuisance.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were called to a disturbance at 9.30am and arrived to find a man with a deep cut on his forehead.

A windscreen was smashed, and a woman told officers there was an ongoing argument.

The woman said when her partner refused to fight, the man picked up a brick from the garden, saying he would "smash the car up".

She heard the sounds of glass smashing and neighbours and her husband confronted Masso. The husband suffered a cut to his forehead.

When police caught up with Masso the next day, he admitted having an argument with the woman's husband over a carton of beer.

Masso told police because of an injured wrist he could not fight the man himself.

Masso said he picked up a brick and smashed the windscreen and a side window when the man failed to emerge from the home.

"He did it to get the person to come outside to fight (his brother)," Sen-Const Spargo said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said there had been a lead-up to the incident, with Masso suffering a broken wrist at the time and earlier receiving "a headbutt".

"He couldn't do much so (thinking) if I can't fight, he took his brother around to fight him," Mr Hoskin said.

"He says that a Samurai sword had been swung and that the injury to the forehead was self-inflicted."

Mr Hoskin said Masso was a father of two who did cultural heritage work at a site in Coomera.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Masso $600.

