Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the Toowoomba Range.
Traffic on the Toowoomba Range.
News

Two people in hospital after crash on Toowoomba Range

Tara Miko
by
30th Jul 2018 12:01 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported two people to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition from the scene at Redwood.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 11.55am.

It is understood a truck and car collided, with the smaller vehicle colliding with a guard rail, on the down-section of the Warrego Highway.

INITIAL: A car has slammed into a barrier on the Toowoomba Range, trapping two people inside, according to reports.

Emergency services are en route to the incident reported on the Warrego Highway at Redwood about 11.55am.

Initial reports indicate a car has slammed into a barrier on the down section of the range.

Motorists are urged to take care around the incident scene.

toowoomba toowoomba range toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Antoniolli wants dismissal decision delayed until his trial

    premium_icon Antoniolli wants dismissal decision delayed until his trial

    Council News His was one of 39 submissions handed to the State Government's Economics and Governance Committee.

    Ipswich cop 'villain' on reality TV show Survivor

    Ipswich cop 'villain' on reality TV show Survivor

    TV Reality TV star contender turned police man's plan to win

    Axing entire council ‘a breach of process’

    premium_icon Axing entire council ‘a breach of process’

    Politics SACKING the Ipswich Council a denial of natural justice, experts say

    REVEALED: State commits funding to fix dreaded highway

    premium_icon REVEALED: State commits funding to fix dreaded highway

    Politics A government report indicates money will be made available

    Local Partners