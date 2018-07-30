Two people in hospital after crash on Toowoomba Range

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported two people to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition from the scene at Redwood.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 11.55am.

It is understood a truck and car collided, with the smaller vehicle colliding with a guard rail, on the down-section of the Warrego Highway.

#Redwood - Two patients transported to Toowoomba Hospital stable following a truck and vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at 11.53am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 30, 2018

INITIAL: A car has slammed into a barrier on the Toowoomba Range, trapping two people inside, according to reports.

Emergency services are en route to the incident reported on the Warrego Highway at Redwood about 11.55am.

Initial reports indicate a car has slammed into a barrier on the down section of the range.

Motorists are urged to take care around the incident scene.