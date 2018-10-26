Car sales, broken heart led soldier into drugs

A LOCAL lad and former soldier has been jailed after he was convicted for supplying the dangerous drug methylamphetamine to an undercover police officer in a sting operation targeting illicit drugs in Ipswich.

Dozens of MDMA tablets were also seized.

The District Court at Ipswich heard while Michael Pasquale Evola was employed in car sales he got hooked on illicit drugs. This was made worse when he suffered a broken heart after a bust up with his girlfriend.

Evola, 27, a labourer, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to 11 counts of supplying a dangerous drugs; three counts of possession of a dangerous drug; and possession of a thing used in the supply of a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor for the Crown Annica Fritz said Queensland Police Service began an ongoing operation in July 2016 to target trafficking of methylamphetamine in Ipswich.

Surveillance was being done on another person whom Evola supplied three times with methylamphetamine in February and March 2017.

Evola also supplied the other person oxycodone on four occasions.

Ms Fritz said drugs were found during a search of a house on May 24 last year.

The offences also included offers to supply methylamphetamine with Evola requiring cash up front.

Ms Fritz said 52 tablets identified as being MDMA were found. When analysed there was 0.71 grams of pure methylamphetamine.

The Crown case found that the MDMA tablets sold at $20 each and held a street value of $1,040.

Evola was granted bail on January 31 this year.

Ms Fritz said Evola began supplying the drugs when on parole after he'd been sentenced for supplying drugs.

The Crown conceded the offences were low-level street supplies but still of a commercial nature, whether this was a mix of profit and to help fund Evola's own habit.

Defence barrister John Jacob said Evola had diagnosed ADHD issues and enlisted in the Australian Army after Year 12.

He served four years in the Defence Force.

"He then began working in car sales and was consistently exposed to drug use, MDMA and amphetamine substances," Mr Jacob said.

"His relationship broke down when his partner became aware of his drug use.

"He was unable to cope and responded with increased use of methylamphetamine.

"He overdosed once.

"His life fell apart after he got into a life of drug use.

"He says he used methylamphetamine intravenously within a week of the break down."

Mr Jacob said Evola received an 18-month jail term with immediate parole in September 2016 when sentenced for drug offences.

He had served 197 days in jail.

Mr Jacob said his relapse into drug use was triggered by the death of his partner's child in September 2016 and he'd been present when the child died.

"He returned to drug use to cope with grief," he said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said it must have been a very new relationship as court documents from that time stated Evola did not have a girlfriend.

"He was asked directly by the Judge," he said.

Mr Jacob said Evola instructs that he was seeing her but not then in a formal relationship.

"I take the point, it happened quickly," Mr Jacob said.

Evola had since developed insight into his offending and drug use, that he needed help and had begun a mental health plan and it would be counteractive if he was now returned to jail.

"He's had the wake-up call he needed. It was the first time in custody. In his own words it (jail time) scared him," Mr Jacob said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said a medical report states Evola did not cope well with stresses, partly due to his drug use.

"I accept that the 6 ½ months has given him a jolt."

Evola was sentenced to three years jail - suspended for four years. He will also be supervised under a two year probation order.