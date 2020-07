A man was taken to hospital after a car crash in Karalee.

A MAN was taken to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after his vehicle veered off the road and down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Settler Way in Karalee at about 4am.

The driver didn’t sustain any injuries, but police believe he had suffered a medical episode.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no serious injuries.