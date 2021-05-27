Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple emergency services crews are responding to the incident on the Bruce Highway near Calen, north of Mackay.
Multiple emergency services crews are responding to the incident on the Bruce Highway near Calen, north of Mackay.
News

Car rolls down embankment after Bruce Highway collision

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
27th May 2021 2:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car has rolled down a ditch after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are responding to reports a ute rear-ended a car near McLeods Rd at Yalboroo, about 2pm.

Initial reports indicate the force of the impact resulted in one of the vehicles to roll down an embankment.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing two people at the scene.

They were reportedly in stable conditions and were expected to be taken to hospital.

In an unrelated incident, a woman in her 40s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a two-car crash in South Mackay.

The vehicles collided near the intersection of Bridge Rd and Dennis St about 1.45pm.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman suffered neck and chest pain.

A second person was also taken to hospital.

The collision is understood to have damaged the guardrail on Bridge Rd.

bruce highway crash calen mackay crash mackay traffic yalboroo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        Premium Content Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        News Former NFL player Jesse ‘Tha Monstar’ Williams is an ambassador for the campaign aimed at reducing knife-related crime

        Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Premium Content Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Community Police reveal the devastating tasks they face every day ahead of Fatality Free...

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for...

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...