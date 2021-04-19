Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car rolls after hitting truck on Bruce Hwy

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
19th Apr 2021 1:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have raced to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, near Frosty Mango.

Queensland Ambulance said a car rolled after colliding with a truck at Coolbie, just after 12pm.

Early reports suggested that man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two children were involved in the crash.

A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor
A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor

A QAS spokeswoman said they were free from the vehicle, conscious and breathing.

The crash was initially believed to be serious enough to scramble the QGAir rescue helicopter carrying critical care paramedics, but it was turned back after reaching Rollingstone.

The highway remains open but motorists were advised to either avoid the area or proceed with caution.

A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor
A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor

More to follow.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Car rolls after hitting truck on Bruce Hwy

bruce highway car accident car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans to turn road into dead end for fiveways upgrade

        Premium Content Plans to turn road into dead end for fiveways upgrade

        News The state government wants to turn one of the roads which makes up the congested fiveways intersection into a dead end as part of a proposed $10 million upgrade

        ‘Difficult decision’: Near miss wake-up call for driver

        Premium Content ‘Difficult decision’: Near miss wake-up call for driver

        News An 86-year-old man has lost his licence after causing a crash on the Cunningham...

        Jets to bond more on Townsville trip after first-up victory

        Premium Content Jets to bond more on Townsville trip after first-up victory

        Netball Ipswich co-captain encouraged by performance of netball newcomers. See what Shirlaw...

        Son allegedly threatened to cut off 74-year-old mum’s head

        Premium Content Son allegedly threatened to cut off 74-year-old mum’s head

        News An elderly woman was left terrified when her angry son allegedly stood over her and...