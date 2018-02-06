Menu
Man charged after stolen car rammed into building, set alight

Emma Clarke
by

A MAN has been charged following investigations into the arson of a stolen vehicle which was driven into a business in Wacol last night.

It will be alleged man drove into an industrial complex on Tile Road at 8pm in a stolen Nissan Micra, and used the vehicle to ram through the roller door of the premises.

It will be further alleged the vehicle was set alight, destroying the car, before the man fled in a stolen Toyota Hilux which had been parked outside another business within the complex.

A man was later located on Old Logan Road at Camira along with the second stolen vehicle.

The business did not sustain any structural damage.

A 24-year-old Kawungan man has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of arson, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, stealing and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Topics:  qas qfes traffic crash wacol

Ipswich Queensland Times
