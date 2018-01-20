Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rosewood waiting for project government promised in 2012

PROMISES: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden and Transport Minister Mark Bailey with Deputy Mayor and former Ipswich West MP Wayne Wendt.
PROMISES: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden and Transport Minister Mark Bailey with Deputy Mayor and former Ipswich West MP Wayne Wendt. David Nielsen
Hayden Johnson
by

THE status of a $300,000 commitment made in 2011 by Labor to upgrade car parking at the Rosewood train station remains uncertain.

This week Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke called for the State Government to fulfil a promise made by then-State Member for Ipswich West Wayne Wendt to upgrade the car park.

In 2011, with Annastacia Palaszczuk as Transport Minister, it was announced $300,000 would be allocated for more parking spaces at Rosewood train station.

Mr Wendt said 30 new marked bays would be added to extend the current 33-bay car park in front of the station office on Rosewood-Thagoona Rd.

A State Government spokesman said a recent park 'n' ride survey found about half of the existing parking spaces at Rosewood Station were being used.

"Any future expansion would be subject to demand, detailed planning and state-wide prioritisation of transport infrastructure investments," he said.

The work was being funded under the $200 million Station Upgrade Program.

"Rosewood train station is getting busier every day, so I'm pleased it has received a share in this record spend on the southeast Queensland network," Ms Palaszczuk said in 2011.

Building was scheduled to start early in 2012 and take three months to complete.

Topics:  carparks david pahlke rosewood

Ipswich Queensland Times
Balancing expectations key to battling first day nerves

Balancing expectations key to battling first day nerves

Psychologist says regular talk about school in lead up essential

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.

Police on hunt for driver and passengers who fled crash

'Outrageous drug use' fuelled police biter

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Ipswich mother of eight sentenced to six months for attack

Ipswich emergency patients made to wait

Stats show at-risk patients made to wait

Local Partners