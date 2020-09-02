Car park hoon blows $15,000 in burnout blunder

Anthony Leonard Martin leaves court after being placed on parole for offences stemming from a crash caused by his dangerous driving while over the alcohol limit.

Anthony Leonard Martin leaves court after being placed on parole for offences stemming from a crash caused by his dangerous driving while over the alcohol limit.

A HOON wrecked his beloved Holden ute while showboating, with an Ipswich court this week hearing the driver lost $15,000 in the crash.

Anthony Leonard Martin, 29, pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Yamanto on Sunday, July 5; in addition to charges of drink driving; failing to comply with duties of a driver when in a crash; failing to provide a specimen of breath or saliva; and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Martin was behind the wheel of a silver Commodore ute in the car park of Yamanto Tavern.

It was 8.45pm and there were people in the carpark, with one witness yelling out for him to stop doing burnouts.

CCTV footage showed Martin continuing to do his burnouts while narrowly missing bystanders.

When alerted to the fact that people were filming him across the road at a bus stop, Martin accelerated towards the bus stop, causing the witnesses to run off.

His ute then mounted a concrete median strip, knocking over two road signs before colliding with a light pole.

The court heard Martin fled the crash scene in a mate’s black hatchback, but police intercepted him a short time later on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

Mr Scott said Martin repeatedly told a female police officer “to f**k off” and refused to be breath tested.

He verbally abused officers, and stood directly in the face of one of them, calling him “a f***ing weak c**t” before being restrained and handcuffed.

When finally tested at 10.15pm he had an alcohol reading of 0.143, Mr Scott said.

“His conduct was inherently dangerous. The outcome has proven it was dangerous,” Mr Scott said.

“Someone could have been harmed.

“He exhibited a large amount of bravado on the night and he suffers the consequences. There can be no justification in his behaviour.”

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Martin was a children’s playground installer and the incident was also having an impact on his work life.

“I lost my car. I’m already in $15,000 debt,” Martin told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella.

Mr Kinsella said that statement showed Martin’s lack of insight, thinking about himself when he could have easily caused the loss of someone’s life.

Ms Louden said Martin suffered mental health issues and was seeing a health professional.

“He tells me he was at the tavern playing pokies that evening and didn’t intend staying out as he was supposed to be driving to Maryborough for work the next day,” Ms Louden said.

Mr Kinsella took into account Martin’s mental health concerns, but noted he was adversely affected by alcohol and his driving was reckless.

Martin was sentenced to a nine-month jail term with immediate parole that includes a requirement to provide urine or blood samples. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.