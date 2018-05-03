Car park good deed's tragic end

A woman has been killed in a tragic accident after a man tried to help her reverse.

The 85-year-old got out of her vehicle at a car dealership in Woy Woy on the New South Wales Central Coast so a 72-year-old man could help her reverse.

As the man got into the car, it suddenly shot backwards, knocking the woman to the ground and driving over the top of her.

It then came to a stop wedged between two parked cars, NSW Police said in a news release.

Ambulance Paramedics attended and the woman was treated on scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where she died.

Police from Brisbane Water Police District are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The issue of whether older drivers are a problem is a major topic at the moment, with the website Dash Cam Owners Australia regularly sharing footage of risky road use by elderly motorists.

One recent clip showed a 93-year-old driver attempting an illegal and highly dangerous U-turn across several lanes of traffic in Kangaroo Valley, NSW, causing an oncoming car to be written off.

"Take that licence straight off him!" said one user. "A certain age and licences should be revoked permanently."

But others questioned the behaviour of the oncoming car too, saying it hadn't left a safe braking distance.

In December, a mother whose 22-year-old son was killed by an older driver told the ABC that this demographic was "a growing deadly problem" in Australia but there was "no will by governments to take any action to make it safer for the general public."

Sue Jenkins added: "We are second-class citizens because the independence of the elderly driver is more important than our right to expect other drivers on the roads to be competent."

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.