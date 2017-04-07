Car into light pole off Warrego causes heavy delays

Drivers faced lengthy delays coming off the Warrego at Brassall on Thursday evening.

DRIVERS faced heavy delays coming off the highway at Brassall yesterday evening after a crash.

Emergency services rushed to help a woman and child after the car they were travelling in collided with a light pole at the end of the Pine Mountain Rd exit.

The pole, at the intersection of Diamantina Blvd and Fernvale Rd, is now lying on the ground.

The road was blocked for about 40 minutes while emergency services cleared the area.

The woman and the child were both taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition about 6.30pm, Queensland Ambulance reported.