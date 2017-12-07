Car crashes into backyard pool at Darling Downs home

A 4WD has ended up in a pool in the backyard of a Darling Downs home, after it smashed through a fence.
Emergency Services were called to the house on the corner of McLean and Hill Sts at Pittsworth just before 11am.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended the scene.
One person was treated at the scene by paramedics but was not seriously injured.
An 80-year-old woman has escaped serious injury after driving her car into a pool at Pittsworth this morning. Her car was fished out this afternoon. @9NewsDarlDowns pic.twitter.com/V5lhLAJiDv— Josh Cummings (@jcummingsnine) December 7, 2017