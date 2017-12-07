Menu
Car crashes into backyard pool at Darling Downs home

A car ended up in the pool of a Pittsworth home.
Amy Lyne
A 4WD has ended up in a pool in the backyard of a Darling Downs home, after it smashed through a fence.

Emergency Services were called to the house on the corner of McLean and Hill Sts at Pittsworth just before 11am.

A car ended up in the pool of a Pittsworth home.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended the scene.

One person was treated at the scene by paramedics but was not seriously injured. 

Topics:  crash pittsworth toowoomba

