CAR JACKING: Syringe used at traffic lights

Police arrested the man after he allegedly threatened two women with a syringe at a set of traffic lights at Yamanto.

Police arrested the man after he allegedly threatened two women with a syringe at a set of traffic lights at Yamanto. Aaron Lock

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 10AM: Police allege a car jacking suspect twice used a syringe to threaten members of the public as he desperately tried to evade capture this morning.

Ipswich police spotted a man driving a vehicle that had earlier been reported stolen from Greenslopes about 6am, but the driver evaded crews and continued driving south of the city.

The vehicle was again spotted on Ipswich-Boonah Rd at Peak Crossing a short time later.

Police alleged the vehicle continued onto Munbilla Rd, again evading officers near Munbilla.

The pursuit was called off, but the vehicle was spotted again a short time later at the quarry on Morrows Rd at Peak Crossing.

Police alleged the suspect used a syringe to threaten staff at the quarry, who had attempted to box the man in with machinery.

The suspect escaped into a nearby property, allegedly stealing another car and driving back towards Ipswich.

Police arrested the man after he allegedly threatened two women with a syringe at a set of traffic lights at Yamanto, in another attempt to steal a vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: Two women were allegedly forced from their vehicle as a suspected car thief desperately tried to avoid capture this morning.

The drama unfolded after police had already made several attempts to intercept a man in a stolen car between Peak Crossing and Yamanto after 8am.

Police believe the man dumped a stolen car near the quarry at Morrows Rd, Peak Crossing after earlier evading officers, only to steal another vehicle from a nearby property and begin driving towards Ipswich.

Police say a short time later, the man attempted to steal another car at a set of traffic lights at Yamanto, forcing two women from the vehicle.

Officers swooped on the suspect and he was placed under arrest.

Investigations into this morning's incidents are under way.