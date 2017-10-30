CAR JACKING: Man charged as two people ripped from their car

POLICE have charged a man after two people were ripped from their cars at Yamanto on Friday morning.

It happened after police followed an allegedly stolen car from Purga to Warwick Rd where they say a man abandoned the car and targeted a passing vehicle.

Police say workers at a Purga quarry used their machinery to block an allegedly stolen ute in at 8.30am on Friday before the driver ran off and stole another car from a nearby property.

The man allegedly drove the vehicle to Warwick Rd at Yamanto where it was abandoned.

He allegedly forced the driver and a passenger of a passing car out of their vehicle and as police arrived on scene, the man locked himself in the car.

Police were forced to smash the window and the man was then taken into custody.

Police were tipped off after a number of people called to reports of a man in a ute allegedly acting suspiciously around rural properties.

A 29-year-old Riverview man has been charged with unlawful entry of a vehicle whilst armed, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing, three counts of wilful damage and unlicensed driving and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault and failing to stop.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30.