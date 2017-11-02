Car ignites in flames after crashing on major highway

A MAN was able to escape from his car after it crashed at caught fire on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash just after midnight.

QFES were on scene to help put the vehicle fire out and a man was assessed on scene with rib pain.

He was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition by private means.

In a seperate crash, a woman was taken to hospital overnight after her car collided with a cow at Arataula.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Cunningham Hwy shortly after 7.15pm.

A woman was taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with minor injures.