Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Narre Warren on Wednesday morning.
News

Child among pedestrians hit by car

6th Jun 2018 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM

A PRESCHOOL-AGED child is among several pedestrians who were hit by a car in Narre Warren, southeast of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning.

Two women and a young boy were hit near a primary school at Maramba Drive near Narre Warren North Road, not far from Westfield Fountain Gate, just before 9am.

The young boy is in a serious condition and has injuries to his head and leg, the Herald Sun reports.

He is expected to be flown to the Royal Children's Hospital.

He was being treated at the scene by paramedics and is expected to be flown to the Royal Children's Hospital.

The other women, believed to be aged in their 30s and 50s respectively, were assessed at the scene.

Victoria Police confirmed the incident but told news.com.au they did not have information on the number of victims or their injuries at this stage.

More to come.

