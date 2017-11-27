Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Car hits pole, burts into flames

A driver and a passenger had a lucky escape when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into pole and burst into flames at Bellbird Park this morning.

The crash occurred at 5.40am near the intersection of Eagle St and Redbank Plains Rd.

The collision knocked the pole over and the car was well alight by the time a fire crew arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on site but the car's occupants did not require transport to hospital.

Police report the incident did not impact traffic in the area.

Energex crews remain on site.

Topics:  bellbird park traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
When supersonic bombers will arrive at RAAF Amberley

When supersonic bombers will arrive at RAAF Amberley

Ipswich to host United States Air Force B-1B Lancers.

Man left with facial injury after dog attack

The type of dog involved in the attack is unknown

Malcolm Roberts defeated but tipped to return

Malcolm Roberts

Mr Roberts has a "bright" future in the One Nation

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Hefty fines were handed out to drink and drug drivers.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

Local Partners