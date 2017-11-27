Car hits pole, burts into flames

A driver and a passenger had a lucky escape when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into pole and burst into flames at Bellbird Park this morning.

The crash occurred at 5.40am near the intersection of Eagle St and Redbank Plains Rd.

The collision knocked the pole over and the car was well alight by the time a fire crew arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on site but the car's occupants did not require transport to hospital.

Police report the incident did not impact traffic in the area.

Energex crews remain on site.