Car hit tree ‘head-on’ in fatal collision

A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur

POLICE say there were no issues with the conditions of the road at the time of a fatal traffic crash in Marburg on Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-year-old Lowood man, who was driving a white early model Holden, was travelling north, from Marburg to Lowood on Marburg Rd when his car left the road.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marburg Police Officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Dowson said the cause of the crash was still unknown.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know; it’s a straight trajectory road, weather conditions were good, and the road was good. There is no reason for the vehicle to have run off the road,” Sgt Dowson said.

“It has left the road, gone down the embankment and the centre of the car collided head on with a tree.”

No skid marks were left on the 100km/hr stretch of road but Sgt Dowson said there were marks off the side of the road.

The Forensic Crash Unit is looking into the cause of the crash, with speed being a possible factor.

“All different avenues are being looked at, at the moment,” Sgt Dowson said.

