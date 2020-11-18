Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Breaking

Car hit tree ‘head-on’ in fatal collision

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE say there were no issues with the conditions of the road at the time of a fatal traffic crash in Marburg on Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-year-old Lowood man, who was driving a white early model Holden, was travelling north, from Marburg to Lowood on Marburg Rd when his car left the road.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

Marburg Police Officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Dowson said the cause of the crash was still unknown.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know; it’s a straight trajectory road, weather conditions were good, and the road was good. There is no reason for the vehicle to have run off the road,” Sgt Dowson said.

“It has left the road, gone down the embankment and the centre of the car collided head on with a tree.”

LOCAL NEWS: Overnight fire causes extensive damage to Ipswich home

No skid marks were left on the 100km/hr stretch of road but Sgt Dowson said there were marks off the side of the road.

The Forensic Crash Unit is looking into the cause of the crash, with speed being a possible factor.

“All different avenues are being looked at, at the moment,” Sgt Dowson said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

marburg crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overnight fire causes extensive damage to Ipswich home

        Premium Content Overnight fire causes extensive damage to Ipswich home

        News Police and paramedics were on the scene as firefighters battled the blaze overnight

        Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        Premium Content Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        News Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash

        Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        Premium Content Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        News A rodeo rider has been jailed after accidentally running over a man during a prank...

        Couple left in lurch months after life-shattering crime

        Premium Content Couple left in lurch months after life-shattering crime

        News “The only way to pay our mortgage was to do this.''