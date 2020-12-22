Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
News

Car flips onto roof after hitting parked boat

Tegan Annett
22nd Dec 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A small car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked boat on a quiet suburban Coast road on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 20s, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash as a precaution.

The Maroubra St Maroochydore crash was reported shortly before 6am.

Neighbours ran out onto the street after hearing the crash to find the car sitting on its roof in the middle of the street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a minor crash where the driver had hit a parked boat.

He said the driver was not injured.

boat car crash editors picks maroochydore queensland police services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        Premium Content Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        News The shock acqusition could mean more than 6000 news home are made available in the area.

        Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        Premium Content Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        News A woman had just two weeks to put together a ceremony for her dying father, who...

        Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        Premium Content Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        News The lawyer for a man charged with robbery tells the magistrate the accused is a...

        Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car

        Premium Content Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car

        News Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious but stable condition.