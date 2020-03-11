Car flips, one lane of traffic close on main road

UPDATE: Crews are sweeping up broken glass and using sand to mop up oil after a car flipped on to its roof earlier this evening on a busy road at Springfield.

One lane of traffic heading towards Redbank Plains remains closed while emergency services clear the scene and a tow truck removes the badly damaged car.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

ONE lane of traffic is blocked on Sinnathamby Boulevard between Spring Mountain Boulevard and the entrance to Spring Mountain Rise heading towards Redbank Plains.

One vehicle has flipped on to its roof.

There are three ambulances on scene and two fire trucks.

Traffic is still flowing slowly in the remaining lane.

Wendy Perry witness was heading home after having dinner with friends.

"I came around the corner and the car has come from that direction and then next minute it's hit something and just rolled in front of me," she said.

"I was in the left lane and I've had to go over the right lane to get out of its way. If I wasn't quick or if I wasn't concentrating then I might of been taken out because it happened right in front of me.

It was pretty scary, I wasn't coming straight down the road, I had only just turned the corner so I was only in second gear and I wasn't going fast. If I was going 60kms I could have been involved.

"I was surprised to see the state and how they've just rolled and spun and they were able to get out.

The two kids got out and they pulled them out themselves.

"The car has been designed well. It was a Holden commodore and it seat belts and the way it took the impact and those kids have come out pretty well unscathed, maybe bartered and bruised."