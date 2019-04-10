Menu
WATCH: Car rollover at Eastern Heights
Car flips in crash at busy intersection

Andrew Korner
by
10th Apr 2019 3:58 PM
TWO drivers have escaped serious injury despite a crash that left one of the vehicles on its side.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson Rd at Eastern Heights about 3pm this afternoon.

One of the vehicles rolled and came to rest on its side on the footpath.

Traffic was blocked in all directions as police led the clean-up effort.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics checked two people on scene, however both of them did not have any obvious injuries and were not likely to require transport to hospital.

eastern heights ipswich traffic traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

