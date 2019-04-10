Car flips in crash at busy intersection

TWO drivers have escaped serious injury despite a crash that left one of the vehicles on its side.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Whitehill and Robertson Rd at Eastern Heights about 3pm this afternoon.

One of the vehicles rolled and came to rest on its side on the footpath.

Traffic was blocked in all directions as police led the clean-up effort.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics checked two people on scene, however both of them did not have any obvious injuries and were not likely to require transport to hospital.