UPDATE: One injured in head-on collision

UPDATE: A person in their 60s has been rushed to hospital after a three car crash in Marburg, Queensland Ambulance says.

Two cars, one with a trailer, collided head on at 9.35am on the Warrego Highway.

A QAS spokesperson said it was the trailer attached to one of the vehicles that rolled.

Five people were assessed by paramedics and only one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to their arm.

The road is still being cleared.

