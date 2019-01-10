Menu
The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. Picture: TNV
Car flips and lands in the back of a truck

10th Jan 2019 8:23 AM

A CAR was left teetering in the back of a council truck yesterday following bizarre accident in Sydney's southwest.

A Holden Astra was being driven down Evelyn St in Macquarie Fields about 3pm when it hit a trailer ramp and flipped, landing in the back of a parked Campbelltown City Council truck.

The car ended up on its roof, trapping the 38-year-old driver for a short time.

The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition after complaining of pain in his left shoulder.

