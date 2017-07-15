Car fixed so star lock back to rumble for Bombers

FORM: Bombers centre Leveni Kurumalawai will be looking to continue his try scoring ways against Goodna.

LOCK him in.

Aleki Falepaini is back for the Fassifern Bombers today for the Ipswich A Grade clash with the Goodna Eagles in Harrisville after the star lock forward missed last week's win over Brothers when his car broke down on the way back from Rockhampton.

It is perfect timing for the Daniel Roos-coached competition leaders after Landon Hayes was suspended for three weeks for striking against the Brethren.

The versatile Hayes played lock last week when it became clear Falepaini would miss the clash and played a crucial role in the big win over Brothers with a hat-trick of tries. The 25-year-old Falepaini was in the Melbourne Storm under 20s system and has lined up with Mackay Cutters and the CQ Capras in the Intrust Super Cup where he was often a standout performer.

Last week he went to Rockhampton and did everything within his power to get back for the Sunday afternoon clash with Brothers.

"He was driving back on Saturday to get back for the game but his car started playing up," Roos said.

"He thought he'd fixed it but he started coming back on Sunday and realised it was no good and he wouldn't make it, but he did his best to get back. Aleki has been getting better every game that he has been playing for us.

"It is good that he is back so it will be a straight swap with Landon."

Roos said it was clear that Falepaini had been in professional and semi-professional systems.

"You see it with the intensity that he plays at each week. He can play 80 minutes and he just keeps going," Roos said.

The Bombers have won both their clashes with the Eagles this year and they could well meet again twice in the finals if both sides continue their form.

Roos said his team would have to be at their best to topple a Goodna side that had grunt up front and speed out wide.

Roos has a commitment to walk the 96km Kokoda Challenge on the Gold Coast and will not be at the game today so captain Scott Ireland will coach the team.

Points: Fassifern 39, Goodna 39, Norths 36, Swifts 34, Cobras 25, Brothers 21, West End 21.