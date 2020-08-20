Car door kicker caught on camera

A WOMAN managed to snap a picture after a man kicked her vehicle at a shopping centre car park.

The victim had earlier noticed the man tailgating her as she entered the Booval Fair Shopping Centre.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the woman was returning to her car when she saw Clayton Hank Dodd kicking the door of her car.

She managed to photograph Dodd’s number plate, helping police track him down quickly.

Dodd gave no full explanation as to what was behind his behaviour.

The 37-year-old from Silkstone pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage on November 2, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said when the woman drove into the car park she stopped and saw a blue Commodore further up the car park and heard a horn beeping and someone yelling.

Clayton Dodd leaves court after admitting to wilful damage.

The woman told police the blue Commodore tailgated her earlier.

After going to the bank she was walking back to her car when she saw the man run from his car and kick her door.

Sgt Caldwell said police showed the woman a photo board that held pictures of 12 males and she identified Dodd as being the person who damaged her car.

The woman gave police a repair quote of $1545 which police sought Dodd to pay as restitution.

Dodd told Magistrate Donna MacCallum that he disagreed with some of the facts and also disputed the bill.

“I kicked the front quarter panel. The quote says front bumper bar, and lights. I did not damage anything else,” Dodd said.

Ms MacCallum said the car owner would be able to catch up with him with a civil claims application, and she would not order for him to pay compensation.

“At the time I was trying to come off a heavy drug problem I had for a few years,” Dodd said.

“I had been off about a week then.

“They started the altercation. I took it too far.

“I cop what I have to cop. It is something I shouldn’t have done.”

Dodd was convicted and fined $400.