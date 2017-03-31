Car crashes through Ipswich shopfront

A car crashed through the shop front of this store on Blackstone Road, Silkstone.

Police were called to a major crash at Silkstone about 8.56am, where a man crashed his car into the newsagency at the corner of Blackstone Rd and Teape St.

The crash caused major structural damage to the shop and firefighters were required to stabilise the structure.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were also called to a crash at the intersection of Pine Mountain Rd and Shelley St, Brassall about 12.25pm.

The crash blocked the road until the vehicles were towed about 1.30pm.

There were no injuries.