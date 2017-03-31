29°
News

Car crashes through Ipswich shopfront

Andrew Korner
| 31st Mar 2017 4:00 PM
A car crashed through the shop front of this store on Blackstone Road, Silkstone.
A car crashed through the shop front of this store on Blackstone Road, Silkstone. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Police were called to a major crash at Silkstone about 8.56am, where a man crashed his car into the newsagency at the corner of Blackstone Rd and Teape St.

The crash caused major structural damage to the shop and firefighters were required to stabilise the structure.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were also called to a crash at the intersection of Pine Mountain Rd and Shelley St, Brassall about 12.25pm.

The crash blocked the road until the vehicles were towed about 1.30pm.

There were no injuries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich traffic crash

ROAD CLOSURES: Damaged road to be closed for one month

ROAD CLOSURES: Damaged road to be closed for one month

The damage is so severe it will take three to four weeks to repair.

Drunk driver flees after taking family into floodwaters

Drunk man flees police after driving family into floodwaters

Stranded Springfield students due home latest tomorrow

87 St Augustine's College students stranded in NSW due to severe weather event.

The students are all in good spirits and perfectly safe and dry

Car crashes through Ipswich shopfront

A car crashed through the shop front of this store on Blackstone Road, Silkstone.

Firefighters were required to stabilise the structure

Local Partners

CANCELLED: New Coles celebration carnival called off

Don't worry, the cheese wall will still be revealed on Saturday

Vineyard owner's big plans for expansion

The site on Mount Beppo Rd is already home to a vineyard but the owners have bold plans to demolish an old shed and build a winery in its place.

Winery, cellar door, tasting in store for Ipswich wine enthusiasts

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Danielle Farthing had the opportunity to meet Richie Sambrosa a famous guitarist.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

BIG 1447m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISON POTENTIAL

26 Cypress Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This rare size block offers a good size 3 bedroom home which sits on a massive 1447m2 piece of land. So much room for the largest of sheds or you could subdivide...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!