Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes onto train tracks

by SAM FLANAGAN
18th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a car crashed onto train tracks this morning in Townsville, impacting the local rail network.

Emergency services were called to Mather St, Garbutt around 6.20am after reports of a car which had crashed on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had crashed at the crossing and the car had come to a stop beside the tracks.

Police on scene of the crash in Garbutt.
Police on scene of the crash in Garbutt.

The car suistained significant damage to its front as a result of the crash.

It's believed no one was injured in the incident.

Queensland Rail have been notified of the crash and trains will be delayed until the car is removed from beside the tracks.

Originally published as Car crashes onto train tracks

More Stories

car crash railway traffic accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WOMEN ONLY: Council seeks exemption for driver jobs

        Premium Content WOMEN ONLY: Council seeks exemption for driver jobs

        Council News The council applied for exemption from sections of the Anti-Discrimination Act in order to advertise for and recruit only female drivers

        Plans to extend shopping centre, add new gym

        Premium Content Plans to extend shopping centre, add new gym

        Council News There are plans to expand an Ipswich shopping centre to add two new tenancies...

        Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        Premium Content Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        News Witness filmed a dog owner following repeated abuse of a family pet