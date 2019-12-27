Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway.
A car has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway.
Offbeat

Car crashes off bridge into crocodile-infested creek

by Chris Calcino
27th Dec 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway at Yorkeys Knob.

Police were called to the Dunne Rd crash site at about 9pm Thursday night with reports of a 31-year-old Townsville man losing control of his vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The 2008-model Audi had veered off the road and into Half Moon Creek.

No other cars were involved in the smash.

The driver was taken to Cairns Hospital for observation but was not injured.

The car was still at the bottom of the creek this morning.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Half Moon Creek feeds into a declared fish habitat area with extensive mangroves and home to barramundi, blue salmon, bream, estuary cod, grunter, mangrove jack, queenfish, whiting and tiger prawns.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
car crash crocodiles wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All you need to know about the Ipswich City Council election

        All you need to know about the Ipswich City Council election

        Council News With the March 2020 local government elections fast approaching, 14 candidates have already announced their intention to run.

        Birds of a feather: grandfather and grandson pigeon racers

        premium_icon Birds of a feather: grandfather and grandson pigeon racers

        Offbeat Pigeon racing isn’t a sport most 12-year-olds are drawn to but it’s something that...

        Treats we just can’t say no to

        premium_icon Treats we just can’t say no to

        Opinion We are bashed around the head by retail giants who go from promotion to...

        House pricing among cheapst, surplus stock on the market

        premium_icon House pricing among cheapst, surplus stock on the market

        Property Ipswich is one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland with an...