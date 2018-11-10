Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car had collided with a bus stop, then hit a power pole bringing the power pole and power lines down across Canterbury Road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
A car had collided with a bus stop, then hit a power pole bringing the power pole and power lines down across Canterbury Road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Car brings live wires down over major arterial road

10th Nov 2018 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS in Sydney's southwest have luckily avoided injury after a car brought live wires down over a major arterial road.

Police will allege that a car travelling on Canterbury Road, Roselands crashed into a power pole at around midnight, causing electrical wires to fall over a passing truck and onto the road.

Part of the damaged power pole also hit a nearby house.

Emergency services were forced to close Canterbury Road in both directions. Cars could be seen queued up to 100m back.

Canterbury Road was closed in both directions due to the accident. For over an hour driver were unable to escape the traffic jam caused by the accident. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Canterbury Road was closed in both directions due to the accident. For over an hour driver were unable to escape the traffic jam caused by the accident. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

One man, who did not wish to be named, said that the wires came down just metres from his car.

"I've already been stuck here for an hour, and police are saying it could be four more hours before I can leave," he said.

"There are a lot of angry drivers here."

A car had collided with a bus stop, then hit a power pole bringing the power pole and power lines down across Canterbury Road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
A car had collided with a bus stop, then hit a power pole bringing the power pole and power lines down across Canterbury Road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Shockingly, more than ten cars drove over the live wires before emergency services could establish a perimeter.

It is understood that the driver was breath tested at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

A container truck driving on the opposite side of Canterbury Road and became entangled in the live power lines. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
A container truck driving on the opposite side of Canterbury Road and became entangled in the live power lines. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
crash eletrical wires truck

Top Stories

    Ipswich mourns loss of 'Lolly Man'

    premium_icon Ipswich mourns loss of 'Lolly Man'

    People and Places FOR the many who knew and loved him, Gary Sawyer was defined by his brave fightback after coming inches from death in a spectacular car accident 40 years ago.

    Incidents cause CCC to investigate council officer's conduct

    premium_icon Incidents cause CCC to investigate council officer's conduct

    Council News Staff weeded her home and council equipment was traded for her use

    Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    premium_icon Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    Employment This employer has a number of jobs at various locations up for grabs

    Cold water poured on meth recipe

    premium_icon Cold water poured on meth recipe

    Crime Man fined for ice instructions

    Local Partners