Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
News

Car crashes down cliff at Bondi Beach

15th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A car has gone down a cliff at the iconic Bondi Icebergs.

Emergency services were called to Notts Ave at Bondi Beach about 10.45am after reports a car had left the road.

Police found a small SUV had gone through a guard rail and flipped on to its roof and on to the ground below.

The luxury Range Rover was winched off the walkway by a tow truck about 12.30pm.

 

The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini
The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini

 

No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri
No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri

Police have been told two cars had been involved in a minor accident and as the drivers were exchanging details, one of the vehicles rolled forward.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no pedestrians were injured.

Notts Ave was closed and police urged people to avoid the area during the recovery operation.

 

bondi bondi beach seniors-news sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Thousands of Queensland school leavers’ dreams have been realised, with university offers released today. Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        • 15th Jan 2020 1:19 PM
        Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        premium_icon Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        News Described by a founder as “Tinder for walking”, a group exercise club is gaining...

        Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        premium_icon Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        Crime A magistrate has warned a father-of-four not to trust his dealer

        Brothers’ bodies to be retrieved from plane crash site

        premium_icon Brothers’ bodies to be retrieved from plane crash site

        Breaking A Toowoomba pilot and his brother were killed in the crash.