Car crash victim rushed to hospital

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
14th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
Paramedics including critical care responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway at the Barclay Street intersection at approximately 5:51am.

The highway was reopened 5 minutes before 7am.

The vehicles were only partially blocking the lane.

Two patients were assessed at the scene, one patient with neck pain was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital whilst another patient declined ambulance transport to hospital.

Police are still at the scene

