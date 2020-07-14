Car crash victim rushed to hospital

Paramedics including critical care responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway at the Barclay Street intersection at approximately 5:51am.

The highway was reopened 5 minutes before 7am.

The vehicles were only partially blocking the lane.

Two patients were assessed at the scene, one patient with neck pain was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital whilst another patient declined ambulance transport to hospital.

Police are still at the scene